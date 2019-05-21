Bills' David Sills: Dinged up for OTAs
Sills was limited during Tuesday's OTA session due to a hamstring issue, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Limited isn't much of a concern this far ahead of the season, though as an undrafted free agent Sills can't afford much missed time, so we'll see how he does as OTAs continue this week. Even though he's a UDFA, Sills has a legit shot to make the team following a big final two seasons at West Virginia. If the name looks familiar, Sills was a 13-year-old commit to USC and Lane Kiffin several years ago before a significant hand injury forced him into another position. Sills is difficult to cover and as a former high-level quarterback, brings extra intangibles to the offense. That all said, he'll have to turn some heads this summer to make the team.
