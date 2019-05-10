Bills' David Sills: Gets chance in Buffalo
Sills has signed as an undrafted free agent, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It's a bit of a surprise Sills didn't go on the last day of the draft, though at least he'll have a fair chance to land a final roster spot with the Bills, a team that didn't have much of a passing attack this season and still has room for a youngster at the bottom of the final depth chart. Sills posted a whopping 33 touchdown catches in his last two seasons for West Virginia, with 125 receptions and 1,966 receiving yards over that span. He'll be in the mix as an outside receiver, where the top options look like John Brown, Zay Jones and Robert Foster -- after that there may be room for one more outside guy on the roster.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...