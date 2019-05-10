Sills has signed as an undrafted free agent, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's a bit of a surprise Sills didn't go on the last day of the draft, though at least he'll have a fair chance to land a final roster spot with the Bills, a team that didn't have much of a passing attack this season and still has room for a youngster at the bottom of the final depth chart. Sills posted a whopping 33 touchdown catches in his last two seasons for West Virginia, with 125 receptions and 1,966 receiving yards over that span. He'll be in the mix as an outside receiver, where the top options look like John Brown, Zay Jones and Robert Foster -- after that there may be room for one more outside guy on the roster.