Bills' Davis Webb: Elevated from practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Webb was promoted to Buffalo's active roster from the practice squad Monday.
The 25-year-old is a gameday elevation for quarterback depth but remains a healthy scratch for Monday's contest. Webb will revert back to the Bills' practice squad later this week.
