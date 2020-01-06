Bills' Davis Webb: Secures pact with Giants
Webb signed a reserve/future deal with the Giants on Monday.
Webb was the Giants' third-round pick in 2017, but he only spent one season with the team and never touched the field as a backup to Eli Manning. The 24-year-old will compete for the backup job in Buffalo in 2020. Whether Matt Barkley -- the current backup to Josh Allen -- is still around remains to be seen, as Barkley will be an unrestricted free agent in March.
