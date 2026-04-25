The Bills selected Igbinosun in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.

Igbinosun was a regular starter in all four years of his college career with Ohio State. He was selected to the All-Big Ten Second-Team in his senior year in 2025, when he posted 52 total tackles while leading the Buckeyes with eight pass defenses and two interceptions. Igbinosun's speed and 6-foot-2 frame will help him compete against NFL-level wide receivers, particularly on vertical routes and in press coverage. However, he's on the slimmer side at 189 pounds and lacked discipline in his physicality with receivers in college, resulting in 18 called penalties over the last two seasons, which will be a point of emphasis for Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. With Christian Benford solidified as one of Buffalo's starting outside corners, Igbinosun will have the opportunity to compete for the second starting job against Dorian Strong (neck) and 2025 first-rounder Maxwell Hairston (ankle).