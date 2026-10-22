Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard praised Igbinosun's play earlier this week and plans to keep giving the rookie a good amount of playing time, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Said Leonard, "I think what he's done the last couple weeks, he's definitely earned a high majority of the snaps at the corner position. I know what I'm getting, play in and play out."

Igbinosun, a second-round rookie out of Ohio State, has seen 64 or more percent of the defensive snaps in each of the past three games as he continues to make his mark at the NFL level. That's more than teammate Maxwell Hairston in each of the past two, so IGB may be working his way into a starter's role opposite star corner Christian Benford. Igbinosun had seven total tackles in Week 6, and he had three passes defensed in the Week 7 win over the Raiders.