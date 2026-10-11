Even with Christian Benford (toe) back from injury, Igbinosun is still expected to have a role in the Bills' secondary for Monday's game against the Rams, Nick Suss of ESPN.com reports.

Igbinosun made his first career start against the Patriots in Week 4 due to the absence of Benford, and the former finished with five tackles (three solo) and one pass defense while playing every single defensive snap. Benford and Maxwell Hairston will serve as Buffalo's starting outside cornerbacks Monday, but head coach Joe Brady is committed to having Igbinosun on the field on defense. The Bills' secondary will have their hands full against the lethal wideout duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.