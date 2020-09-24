Knox (concussion) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Knox remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and hasn't been on the field for either of the Bills' first two practices of Week 3. Unless he's cleared to take some contact at practice Friday, Knox currently looks to be trending toward an absence in Sunday's game against the Rams. Tyler Kroft, who played 51 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 2 win over Miami without drawing a target, would be in line to start at tight end Sunday if Knox is inactive.