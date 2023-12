Knox (wrist) was activated off injured reserve Saturday. He still remains questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.

Knox didn't need to be activated off injured reserve just yet, so presumably the burly tight end will play Sunday, but the Bills have yet to confirm his game-time status. It'll be interesting to see the playing-time splits between Knox and dynamic rookie Dalton Kincaid, who blossomed into one of the team's top targets in the absence of multi-year starter.