Knox figures to see added opportunities Monday night against the Falcons, with fellow TE Dalton Kincaid (oblique) inactive for the contest.

With Kincaid, who leads the Bills with 287 receiving yards through five games, unavailable, Knox -- who has logged a 6/54/0 receiving line in that span -- represents a late plug-in option for fantasy managers who would normally rely on Kincaid. Jackson Hawes (who has four catches for 54 yards and a TD thus far) is Buffalo's other active tight end Monday.