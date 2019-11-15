Play

Knox (knee) returned to practice Friday,Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Some minor knee soreness caused the tight end to sit out Thursday's practice, but Knox's return to the field Friday suggests that he'll be a go Sunday against the Dolphins. The Bills' final injury report of the week figures to either list Knox as questionable for the contest, or clear him fully.

