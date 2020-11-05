Knox (calf/illness) returned to practice Thursday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
Knox's presence at practice means he must have cleared COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus prior to Week 7. Before landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Knox sat out the Bills' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs with a calf issue, so his activity in practice will still need to be monitored before his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is confirmed. The Bills have received very little tight end production all season, and it's reached a low point with Knox out of the lineup.