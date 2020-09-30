Knox, who missed last week's game against the Rams due to a concussion, is initially listed as a full practice participant Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

If Knox is starting the week with a practice, he would seem a likely bet to be mostly out of the concussion protocol, if not fully cleared already. Expect to see him back in action this week against the Raiders, though he might have to earn some looks back after Buffalo's other tight ends combined for three TD catches from Josh Allen in the Week 3 win.