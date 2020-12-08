Knox caught all four of his targets for 27 yards and a score in Buffalo's win over the 49ers on Monday.

The second-year tight end almost got in a second time but was stopped just short of the goal line. It brings hope that he's starting to be used regularly near the end zone. While Knox still has a long way to go to earn fantasy trust -- the 27-yard outing was actually his second-highest output of the season -- teammate Tyler Kroft was inactive once again and Knox has become the clear leader of the Buffalo tight end group. While he's still down in the pecking order, Knox could continue seeing a fair amount of looks like Monday as the Buffalo offense continues to hum.