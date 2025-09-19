Knox wasn't targeted during Thursday night's 31-21 win over the Dolphins.

After catching four of his seven targets for 39 yards over Buffalo's first two games this season, Knox wasn't involved in the offensive gameplan in Week 3. His counterpart, Dalton Kincaid, was the Bills' most effective receiver Thursday, catching five of his six targets for 66 yards and one touchdown. Knox appears firmly behind Kincaid as the top receiving option in Buffalo's tight end corps, but he'll likely be more involved in a Week 4 matchup against the Saints.