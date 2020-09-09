Knox is listed as the first tight end on the first unofficial depth chart released by the Bills' web site Thursday.

We're not exactly sure if the team will come out with an "official" depth chart ahead of Week 1, but it's clear Knox is expected to get the biggest share of tight end snaps for now, over Tyler Kroft and blocker Lee Smith. Knox has the game to build off his 28-388-2 line from his rookie season, but at the same time he's got a now healthy Kroft to share reps with, plus the Bills have star wideout Stefon Diggs in the mix.