Knox caught one of three targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 44-32 win over Tampa Bay.

With Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) sidelined, Knox logged 77 percent of the offensive snaps, while Jackson Hawes played 34 percent. The workload still didn't result in any meaningful bump in production for Knox, who hasn't reached 40 receiving yards in any game this season. He won't be a recommended fantasy target outside of single-game fantasy slates on Thursday night against the Texans even if Kincaid, who has been labeled week-to-week with his injury, remains out.