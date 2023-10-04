Knox secured his only target for 12 yards in Sunday's 48-20 win over the Dolphins.

Knox had an underwhelming performance in Week 4, playing 29 of the Bills' 58 offensive snaps. In fact, the veteran tight end played one fewer snap than rookie Dalton Kincaid, who finished the game with four catches on five targets. It appears Kincaid has become the preferred pass catching option in Buffalo's tight end corps, giving Knox less upside for fantasy purposes. If a near-even split continues between the Bills' top-two options, Knox will at least have a chance to be involved in some capacity. However, consistent fantasy production may be hard to come by for the 26-year-old. Knox will look to have a bounce-back performance in a Week 5 matchup with the Jaguars.