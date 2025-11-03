Knox caught his only target for 30 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

The veteran tight end remained a minor part of the Bills' offensive game plan for the fourth consecutive game, totaling just five receptions for 79 yards and a touchdowns during that span. Expect Knox to continue operating as Buffalo's top backup tight end, contributing more as a blocker than a receiver heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins.