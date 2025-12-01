Knox caught three of four targets for 28 yards in the Bills' 26-7 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

With Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) still idle for Week 13, Knox drew four targets to Jackson Hawes' one. Knox's three catches tied James Cook and Ty Johnson for the team lead against Pittsburgh. Through 12 games this season, Knox has a 19-223-1 receiving line on 29 targets. He carries minimal fantasy appeal but could be a plug-and-play option next Sunday against the Bengals' league-worst defense against tight ends if Kincaid misses another contest.