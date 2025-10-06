Knox caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

Knox hadn't caught a pass since the Bills' Week 2 win over the Jets prior to Sunday night's loss. The veteran tight end from Ole Miss has primarily served as a blocker this season, catching six of 10 targets for 54 yards across Buffalo's first five games. He's expected to continue operating behind Dalton Kincaid in the Bills' Week 6 matchup against the Falcons.