Knox could take on a larger role Sunday against the Buccaneers, as Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports that Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Knox typically cedes the majority of pass-catching opportunities to Kincaid, but Kincaid's absence creates an opportunity for Knox and rookie firth-round pick Jackson Hawes to step up. In Kincaid's only previous absence of the season, Week 6 against the Falcons, Knox was targeted twice and scored a 19-yard touchdown on his only catch.