Knox (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at the Jets.

The Bills limited Knox's activity level at Wednesday's practice and Thursday's walkthrough due to a hip injury, but a return to all activity Friday sets him up to be available for a Week 2 AFC East matchup. Knox earned a 57 percent snap share during this past Sunday's win against the Ravens on his way to a 2-20-0 line on two targets, while fellow TE Dalton Kincaid played 50 percent of the offensive snaps and hauled in all four of his targets for 48 yards and one touchdown.

