Knox (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Knox joined quarterback Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) as a limited participant at Thursday's practice, but both players took every rep at Friday's session to remove any lingering doubt about their statuses for the regular-season finale. Though he's noticed some regression in his touchdown count after finding the end zone a career-high nine times in 2021, Knox has more or less matched his receiving output from the previous season. He enters Sunday's game holding season-long averages of 3.3 catches, 36 yards and 4.5 targets per contest, roughly in line with his averages from 2021 (3.3, 39.1 and 4.7).