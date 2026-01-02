Knox (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's regular-season finale at home against New York.

Knox will face an intriguing opportunity against the Jets' reeling secondary in Week 18 in the event that fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), who is officially listed as questionable, isn't able to suit up. If Kincaid can't go Sunday, Knox will start versus New York while rookie fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes handles No. 2 reps. Quarterback Josh Allen (foot) has also been cleared to play Week 18, though it remains to be seen how much the Bills will have at stake Sunday, and whether the team will opt to have its starters play the entire game. Buffalo is currently the No. 7 seed on the AFC side of the playoffs, but the team could climb to the No. 5 or No. 6 spot with a win, and depending on matchup results around the league.