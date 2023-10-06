Knox (quadriceps) logged a full practice Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.

Knox opened the week with a pair of limited practices, but his full participation Friday suggests the tight end isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday. Rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid has 15 catches to Knox's eight through four games, but Knox has the only touchdown between them, and the 6-foot-4 Knox scored 15 times over the previous two seasons. Both of Buffalo's top two tight ends could see substantial involvement against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed 261 yards and two touchdowns to the position this season.