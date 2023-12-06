The Bills designated Knox (wrist) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knox missed five games (Weeks 8 through 12) while recovering from right wrist surgery and is now ready to practice following the Bills' Week 13 bye. Per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, head coach Sean McDermott expressed uncertainty that Knox will be ready to play Sunday in Kansas City, but the tight end at least stands a good chance to suit up Week 15 or 16. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid emerged as a reliable fantasy starter in Knox's absence the past month and a half, though No. 3 wide receiver was actually the biggest winner in terms of added playing time, as the Bills pivoted to far fewer multi-tight end formations and implemented more three-wide looks.