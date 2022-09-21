Knox was held out of Wednesday's practice with a foot injury, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Knox didn't appear limited in a 41-7 win over the Titans on Monday, finishing with five targets and 69 percent snap share in a game where he and other starters were pulled in the fourth quarter. However, he was seen at one point with the trainers looking at his while the defense was on the field. He'll have two more chances to practice before a Week 3 contest in Miami, with Tommy Sweeney and Quintin Morris the options to fill in as Buffalo's starting tight end if Knox doesn't end up playing.