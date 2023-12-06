The Bills designated Knox (wrist) on Wednesday to return from injured reserve, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knox missed five games (Weeks 8-12) and is now ready to practice after a Week 13 bye. Coach Sean McDermott isn't sure if the tight end will be ready for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, but it would at least seem Knox stands a good chance to play Week 15 or 16. Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid emerged as a reliable fantasy starter in Knox's absence the past month and a half, though No. 3 wide receiver was actually the biggest winner in terms of added playing time, as the Bills pivoted to far fewer multi-TE formation and more three-wide looks. Many have noted that WR Stefon Diggs has far better numbers with Knox in the lineup this year, though it's hard to say if that's really about the tight end or more a product of variance/matchups.