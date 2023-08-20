Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Knox (finger) is expected to participate in the team's walk-through Sunday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Knox did not suit up for Saturday's 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers due to an injury to one of his pinkie fingers. The 26-year-old is currently considered day-to-day with this issue, and it's unclear if he'd be ready to participate in a full practice yet. The Bills' preseason finale will arrive this coming Saturday against the Bears, and Knox's potential absence could leave more opportunities for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who just caught three passes for 45 yards against Pittsburgh.