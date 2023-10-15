Knox (wrist), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Knox practiced on a limited basis for a third straight day Friday, so it seems likely he will play. However, fantasy managers will want to wait for official word when inactives are released about 90 minutes before Sunday night's 8:20 pm ET kickoff.
