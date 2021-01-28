Knox hauled in six of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Bills' 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Though the Bills ultimately weren't able to keep pace with the high-octane Kansas City offense, Knox did his part to stake Buffalo to an early 9-0 lead. His three-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was his second score of the postseason, continuing his late-season trend of being a key weapon for quarterback Josh Allen in the red zone. Knox failed to find paydirt through the first 11 weeks of the season before he scored five times in the Bills' final nine games (including playoffs), drawing 12 red-zone looks during that stretch. The Bills are unlikely to add much competition at the position through the draft, free agency or trade market this offseason, so Knox should retain his spot atop the depth chart entering the 2021 campaign.