Knox caught both of his passes for five yards and a touchdown during the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday.

Knox was on the field for 56 of the Bills' 74 offensive snaps to mostly serve as a run blocker, though he was found by Josh Allen for a one-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter to give the Bills a 21-0 lead. Dalton Kincaid is off to a hot start to the year, but Knox is a dark-horse candidate to see an uptick in targets from Allen if DJ Moore (shoulder) were to miss time. Up next for the Bills is a Week 3 home tilt Sunday, Sept. 27 against the Chargers, who allowed a 9-95-1 line on 12 targets to Trey McBride in a Week 1 loss to the Cardinals.