Knox caught four of seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Jets.

Knox somersaulted into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half for the game's first points. The tight end finished as Buffalo's leader in targets, catches and receiving yards in addition to scoring the team's only touchdown through the air. This was a nice bounce-back effort for Knox after he was shut out by the Patriots in Week 13. He'll face the Dolphins in Week 15.