Knox caught two of three targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Knox is lagging behind his 49-587-9 line from last season, as he has just 17 catches for 158 yards and two scores though six games (he missed one contest). However, he's scored in back-to-back games, and there's really no competition behind him for tight-end targets, so his production could continue to pick up if teams start to sell out to cover Stefon Diggs with multiple defenders.