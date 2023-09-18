Knox recorded three receptions on five targets for 10 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

Knox saw a similar amount of opportunity as compared to Dalton Kincaid, though he was far less productive. The exception was that Knox found the end zone from two yards away early in the second quarter after shaking free from the attention of the Las Vegas secondary. Overall, his role seems to be strictly in the short areas of the field, so much of his fantasy production will have to come from reaching the end zone.