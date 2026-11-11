Knox caught four passes for 37 yards on five targets in Monday night's 23-6 win over the Vikings.

Knox's targets, catches and yards were all season highs. He also played 58 offensive snaps against Minnesota. With the blitz-happy Vikings defense opposite them, the Buffalo offense went with heavy tight end sets to try and get more blockers on the field. Knox won't be a recommended fantasy target for Sunday's game against the Jets. He has 13 grabs for 79 yards and a touchdown across eight games this season.