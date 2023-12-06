Knox (wrist) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Knox hit the ground running after being designated to return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday. His full participation suggests Knox has a chance to return as soon as Sunday's game in Kansas City, though he would first have to be officially activated from injured reserve. Rookie first-round pick Dalton Kincaid has excelled in Knox's absence, and Kincaid will likely remain the top pass catcher among Buffalo's tight ends even if Knox returns for his first action since Week 7.