Knox (hamstring) is on track to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Bills want to see how the rookie tight end responds to Wednesday's practice before they make a decision. Knox resumed working out last week and returned to practice Monday. He's competing for snaps against Lee Smith, Jason Croom (hamstring) and fellow rookie Tommy Sweeney, with Tyler Kroft (foot) in danger of staying on the PUP list to begin the regular season.