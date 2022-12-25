Knox secured three of five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 35-13 win over the Bears on Saturday.

Knox tied for the team lead in receptions while finishing second in receiving yards on a modest day for the air attack overall. However, he rewarded fantasy managers with a 13-yard scoring grab with just over a minute remaining, his third in as many contests. Knox's expanded role has come at a critical time of the fantasy season, and he'll next tangle with the tough Bengals defense in a Week 17 road matchup on Monday night, Jan. 2.