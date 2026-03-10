Knox and the Bills have agreed on a new three-year deal for the tight end, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per Pelissero, Knox had been due $12 million this season, including a $1.5 million roster bonus, but his re-worked deal is slated to lower his cap hit for 2026, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. Knox recorded a 36/417/4 receiving line on 49 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2025, a pace that kept him on the radar in deeper fantasy formats. He did that while working alongside fellow TE Dalton Kincaid (39/571/5 in 12 contests), who remains under contract with Buffalo, a scenario that sets up a continued time-share at the position in 2026.