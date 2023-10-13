Knox (wrist) practiced on a limited basis for the third straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (concussion) is also listed as questionable after following the same practice schedule as Knox this week. The ball gets spread around too much in the Buffalo offense to the point that either Knox or Kincaid take on reliable volume in the passing game, but that would change if one plays and the other sits, especially against a vulnerable defense like the Giants'.