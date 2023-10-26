The Bills placed Knox (wrist) on injured reserve Thursday.

Including Thursday's game against the Buccaneers, Knox will be unavailable for at least the Bills' next four contests after undergoing surgery earlier this week to address a wrist injury that he had been dealing with since the team's Oct. 8 loss to the Jaguars. While Knox is sidelined, rookie first-rounder Dalton Kincaid should see an expanded profile on offense as the Bills' clear No. 1 tight end. Knox is eligible to resume practicing Week 12 and could be available to play in the Bills' game against the Eagles on Nov. 26, depending on how quickly his wrist heals.