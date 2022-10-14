Knox (foot/hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City.
Though he never advanced beyond limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday after sitting out the Week 5 win over the Steelers, Knox showed enough improvement in his recovery from the pair of injuries for the Bills to clear him to play Sunday. Knox should step back into the No. 1 role at tight end in what should be one of the higher-scoring matchups of Week 6, making the 25-year-old a viable lineup option coming off the one-game absence. Through four outings this season, Knox has accrued 12 catches for 111 yards and no touchdowns on 17 targets.