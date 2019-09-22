Knox caught three of four targets for 67 yards and a touchdown while adding a nine-yard rush in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.

The rookie third-rounder delivered a breakout performance after seeing limited action in his first two games. Knox opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown catch and got most of his yardage on a 49-yard reception. The promising young tight end will look to build on this performance when the Patriots pay a visit in Week 4.