Knox caught his only target for 15 yards during Sunday's 40-9 win over the Panthers.

Knox has been more involved in the Bills' offensive game plan over the past three games, catching three of five targets for 49 yards and a score. He logged his second-lowest snap count of the season (25 offensive snaps) in Sunday's win, but that's largely due to the second-half blowout. Knox is expected to continue operating as Buffalo's No. 2 tight end heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Chiefs.