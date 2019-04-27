The Bills selected Knox in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 96th overall.

Knox was a walk-on at Mississippi and has a limited track record, but Buffalo is clearly willing to bet on the upside here. He has just 39 receptions for 605 yards to his name with zero touchdowns, but Knox (6-foot-4 3/8, 254) can move, as evidenced by his 4.58-second 40-yard dash at Mississippi's pro day. Tyler Kroft still profiles as the starter for the Bills, but Knox can earn some snaps if his pass-catching and route-running ability translate to their offense.