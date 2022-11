Knox caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over Detroit.

After leading the team in catches and receiving yards during Week 11, Knox wasn't nearly as involved four days later. The 26-year-old tight end has flashed talent, but he's having trouble carving out a consistent role in a Bills offense with plenty of other weapons. Knox has topped 50 yards only twice this season while finding the end zone just twice after scoring nine touchdowns in his breakout 2021 campaign.