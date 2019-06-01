Knox, a third-round rookie from Ole Miss, has shown good speed and athleticism throughout OTAs, John Murphy of the Bills' official site reports.

With Tyler Kroft out with a significant foot injury, Knox may be the best fantasy TE threat the Bills have to offer to start the season, though that might not be saying much given that the team is more geared toward running the football and has four capable receivers plus LeSean McCoy to feed in the passing game. If Kroft isn't ready for Week 1, it looks like it'll be between Knox and Jason Croom for the pass-catching TE role, with veteran Lee Smith more geared toward blocking assignments. However, given Knox's hands, athleticism and knack for overachieving, the rookie might be worth keeping an eye on for the long term.