Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been impressed with how Knox and tight ends coach Rob Boras have worked together so far in training camp. "Dawson has done a really good job," Daboll told Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site this week. So Rob [Boras] does a good job meeting extra with them. He's a young player still, really young. Hopefully we get more out of him this year. I know he's working hard to do that."

Knox will be competing with veteran Tyler Kroft for looks in the Buffalo offense. Knox, a second-year player, has the better athletic skills and more upside, so we'll see if he can keep chugging along the learning curve and take the top job to himself instead of having to share it with Kroft.